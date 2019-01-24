Study finds St. Johns is richest county in Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - If you live in St. Johns County, you are living in the richest county in Florida, according to a new report by 247wallstreet.

The study shows the median household income in St. Johns County is $73,640, compared to the state's median income of $50,883.

The unemployment rate of 2.5 percent is lower than Florida's 3.4 percent jobless rate.

Education also played a role in the study, which shows that 43 percent of adults living in St. Johns County earned a four-year college degree.

Across the state of Florida, just 28.5 percent of adults have bachelor's degrees.

Click here for more statistics that led to St. Johns County being named the richest county in Florida and a report on the richest counties in all 50 states.

