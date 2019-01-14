State disciplines 2 former St. Johns County School District employees

Two former St. Johns County School District employees were disciplined last week by the Florida Department of Education, according to state records.

The state Education Practices Commission ordered that Kerry Mowlam, a former athletic coach at Ponte Vedra High School, be placed on probation for one year and pay a $750 fine.

The order, signed Jan. 8, comes after an administrative complaint was filed in June 2018 by the commissioner of education. The complaint accuses Mowlam of being in possession of alcohol in the presence of students during a school-sponsored activity in the 2017-18 school year.

Also on Jan. 8, Matthew Cabell, a former science teacher at Bartram Trail High School, was disciplined by the state Education Practices Commission. He was placed on two years of probation, had his teaching license suspended for one year and was ordered to pay a $750 fine.

In an administrative complaint, signed in September 2016 by the commissioner of education, Cabell is accused of attending a party Feb. 15, 2016, and consuming alcohol with underage students.

