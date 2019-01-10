Teens held pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, got $20, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Two teenagers were arrested after a pizza delivery driver was held at gunpoint and robbed of $20, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the 32-year-old woman was making a delivery to a home on Santorini Court in St. Augustine around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one answered the front door, and as she was walking back to her car, she was approached by two teens wearing ball caps and bandanas.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, one of the robbers aimed a handgun at her head, while the other demanded money and her car keys. In addition to the $20, the duo got her cell phone and threw her car keys into a yard before taking off in another car.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office located and arrested Anthony Allen Gagnon and David Mark Prieur, both 15. They were charged with robbery with a firearm.

The delivery driver was not physically injured, investigators said. The handgun pictured below was confiscated by deputies.

