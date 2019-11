ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A driver who stopped on train tracks in St. Johns County on Tuesday morning escaped injury when a train plowed into the car, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The car, which was possibly disabled, was hit by the train just before 9 a.m. on Kings Estates Road, according to law enforcement.

No roads were blocked due to the collision and the driver was unharmed, the Sheriff's Office said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.