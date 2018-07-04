Crumbling building forces street in St. Augustine historic district closed

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Avilés Street in St. Augustine's historic district is open for pedestrian traffic only until further notice because of concerns about an unstable building, the city's police department announced Wednesday.

Cecilia Aiple, with St. Augustine Police Department, said a trolley train operator called after seeing damage done to a building at 9 Avilés Street. A sergeant sent to investigate agreed there was a safety concern and shut down the road to traffic. Pedestrians can still pass on the street.

Aviles Street will be shut down for the night as crowds descend on the city for Fourth of July entertainment and fireworks.

It is an unoccupied building that one resident told News4Jax has been under renovation for months. St. Johns County property records show it sold last December to Red Moon Properties for $490,000.

According to St. Augustine police, the owner of the building said they will apply for a demolition permit Thursday morning.

