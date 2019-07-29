Victim's family pens emotional letters to court before man's hit-and-run arraignment

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Several letters from upset family members of a victim have been sent in to the St. Johns County courts, ahead of an arraignment.

The hearing is for 37-year-old Henry Haigler, who's accused of hitting and killing two bicyclists on Racetrack Road. Haigler faces two counts of felony hit-and-run.

In these letters from multiple family members of one of the victims, loved ones have made it clear to the court that they want justice.

Currently along Racetrack Road sits a display of flowers, memorializing 61-year-old Susanne Landino and 53-year-old Bonnie Parry.

The two were friends. They were hit and killed while riding their bikes.

In the last 10 days, Parry’s family members sent the letters to the court, expressing their pain. Her older brother wrote, "Words can not describe the turmoil our family is going through because of this horrific accident."

Haigler is set appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

No one answered the door at his Bartram Park home Sunday. Haigler has been out of jail for the past month.

One of the victim’s sisters wrote, " ... This guy is walking free at this time but my sister (Bonnie Parry) and her friend Susanne are not and never will be."

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson weighed in on whether Haigler’s charges could be upgraded.

"As it stands right now, it is leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury or death," Jefferson said. "They can always upgrade that charge higher (prior) to going to trial. He can still be charged. They may be waiting on some other evidence."

