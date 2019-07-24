Video: Sea Turtle Nest Evaluation on St. Augustine Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - News4Jax is tracking the sea turtle count on St. Augustine Beach.

First Light Insite, a Facebook page that posts magnificent videos and photos, caught the Sea Turtle Patrol evaluating a nest.

The group is permitted to check nests and evaluate just how many turtles have hatched.

You can see (in the video below) a woman digging down into the sand to help remove eggshells, unhatched eggs and hatchlings.

These babies were checked out and helped to the ocean on Monday.

