Vigil to be held for Ponte Vedra High student struck, killed

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to remember a Ponte Vedra High School sophomore who died after being hit by a pickup truck on State Road A1A.

A close friend of Zander Laurin, who was his teammate on the school's wrestling team, planned the vigil, which will be held around sunset, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Mickler's Landing Beach Park.

Zander Laurin, 16, died Wednesday after being struck by a pickup truck on A1A while out jogging that morning before school. His mother told News4Jax he was running to prepare for an entry test for the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps.

Laurin's wrestling coach, Josean Gonzalez, said the teen was one of the most hardworking, positive and selfless people he has ever known. Gonzalez said said the team and the school will keep Laurin's spirit alive.

