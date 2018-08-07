Walmart hiring 350 employees in Durbin Park Supercenter

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The Walmart Supercenter at Durbin Park is hiring 350 employees.

The company is looking for part-time and full-time employees with most beginning work next month.

“We’re looking forward to building our team here in St. Johns and sharing the career opportunities available with Walmart,” said Store Manager Bobbi Jo Smith.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you're interested, you can apply online here: Walmart Careers

The majority of new associates will begin work in September to help prepare the store for its grand opening this fall.

A temporary hiring center has opened at 10440 US 1 N., Suites 120/121, in the St Johns Panther Plaza.

