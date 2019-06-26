Woman accused of driving drunk, high in crash that killed father of 2

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 54-year-old woman was driving impaired and speeding without her headlights on when she crashed her SUV into a pickup truck in February, killing a father of two, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Grace Ann King has been charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI property damage and driving without headlights.

The crash was reported Feb. 4 on U.S. 1 in St. Johns County.

According to the FHP report, Desmond Oesterreicher's Ford Ranger pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 1 about 6:40 p.m. that day when it turned left onto Stokes Landing Road.

The sunset that day was at 6:06 p.m.

Troopers said King was speeding northbound on U.S. 1, going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone in her Lincoln MKX SUV without her headlights on when the pickup turned across her path.

According to the FHP report, toxicology results showed King was "under the influence of both alcohol and controlled substances at the time of the crash."

Oesterreicher, 57, died at the scene. King was seriously injured in the crash.

Facebook photo of Desmond Oesterreicher

He was remembered by friends and family as a loving father and friend who spent his whole life in St. Augustine.

Friends told News4Jax that Oesterreicher was a country man who didn't know a stranger, made people smile and loved his family.

Oesterreicher left behind two children, including a boy younger than 10 and a teenager.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.