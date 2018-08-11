Woman accused of setting boyfriend's clothes on fire

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A St. Johns County woman is accused of torching her boyfriend's clothes after stuffing them into a barrel in their backyard, authorities said.

According to the St. Augustine Beach Police Department, Sharon McGrath was arrested Wednesday morning following a domestic fight at a home on 11th Street.

Her boyfriend told police she burned up $2,000 dollars worth of clothes.

McGrath, 36, was booked into the St. Johns County jail on a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief.

She has since been released on $2,500 bond, online jail records show.

