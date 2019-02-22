Wrong-way pursuit ends in crash, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A pursuit that began after a call about a burglary outside a fitness center in St. Augustine ended in a wrong-way crash Thursday evening, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff's Office said a dispatcher received a call that someone broke into a car at the Anytime Fitness on US-1 South. Witnesses gave a description of the car two suspects were in, and deputies found the car driving on the highway.

As deputies attempted to pull the driver over, the car continued driving and went down the wrong side of the road, Mulligan said. The vehicle the deputies were pursuing crashed into oncoming traffic near the intersection of South Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

No one was injured in the crash, Mulligan said. The two people who were in the car deputies were chasing, a man and woman, were arrested. They were not identified.

