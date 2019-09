ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A News4Jax viewer snapped a rather impressive photo of a large snake spotted in the Nocatee neighborhood.

The snake is believed to be a water moccasin. Rachel Healey told News4Jax she saw the snake in the Willowcove neighborhood.

Curious how to spot venomous snakes? Take a look at our gallery.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.