Florida jobless rate holds steady in March

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from February to March, according to numbers released Friday by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

The 3.5% jobless mark represents 360,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million, an increase of 3,000 listed as unemployed from February to March.

The state unemployment rate remains below the national mark of 3.8%.

Florida officials highlighted that the state has seen an increase of 209,700 jobs over the past year, an increase of 2.4%.

The job category with the biggest growth during that time was professional and business services, which grew by 50,500 positions.

Other categories with the top year-to-year growth were education and health services; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation, and utilities; and construction.

Over the past year, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area had the largest increase in jobs at 55,500, or 2.1%; followed by the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area at 47,400 jobs, a 3.7% increase; and the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area at 29,600 jobs, a 2.2% increase.

The Panama City area, still recovering from Hurricane Michael in October, reported a decrease of 1,000 jobs over the past year, a 1.2% drop.

News Service of Florida