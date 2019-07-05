Study: Florida ranked as third most dangerous state in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida is pretty dangerous. That's according to a WalletHub study of the "Safest States in America."

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories.

Wallet Hub looked at five different kinds of safety: Personal & Residential Safety, Financial Safety, Road Safety, Workplace Safety, and Emergency Preparedness.

Mississippi ranked the most dangerous state in America, followed by Louisiana.

Florida came in third with a score of 36.42.

Click here to read the full study.

