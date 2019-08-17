The Coast Guard and other agencies searching for overdue boaters

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies are searching for two overdue boaters who haven't returned from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.

The boaters, identified as Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, were last seen leaving the Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console.

Anyone with information about the boaters is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.