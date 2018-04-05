Rep. Al Lawson's son charged in brawl at Tallahassee store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The son of U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Florida, faces charges after an explosive brawl at a Tallahassee gas station that escalated when he nearly ran down a store clerk with a car, court records show.

The fight unfolded at the Time Saver convenience store on West Brevard Street near Old Bainbridge Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police incident report obtained by News4Jax.

Afterward, Alfred James Lawson, III, was booked into the Leon County jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and misdemeanor battery.

The incident began inside the store, where Lawson was seen on surveillance video lunging over the counter and punching the store clerk in the chest, according to the police report.

Things escalated when the clerk grabbed a bat from behind the counter and chased Lawson outside. A scuffle ensued near the roadway, but it was quickly broken up by store employees, the report said.

Lawson then got into a black Acura. But as the vehicle was leaving, it veered and accelerated toward the clerk, who had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit, according to the report.

Jail records showed Lawson remained in custody in lieu of $5,000 bail as of Thursday afternoon.

Court records show Tuesday's incident wasn't his first brush with the law. He was previously arrested in 2009 and 2006 on suspicion of driving under the influence, among other misdemeanor infractions.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.