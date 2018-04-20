Vigil to remember fallen Gilchrist County deputies

NEWBERRY, Fla. - A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night after two Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies were shot to death Thursday afternoon in a Trenton restaurant.

The service remembering Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 29, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, will begin at 8 p.m. in Newberry, just 13 miles east of Trenton.

Authorities said the two deputies were sitting inside the Ace China restaurant when John Hubert Highnote, 59, casually walked in, went up to the deputies and fatally shot them before going to his car and killing himself.

A Trenton store owner, who wished to remain unnamed, said the two deputies had visited his shop just 45 minutes before the shooting. The owner said they were regulars in his store.

One Trenton resident told News4Jax that she knew Lindsey very well.

"He was a sweetheart. I loved him to death," said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "I just saw him a couple of days ago and was teasing him, telling him to be very careful out there.”

Countless people could be seen Friday bringing flowers, small flags and balloons to a growing memorial outside the Chinese restaurant.

