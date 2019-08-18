Volusia County man jailed, accused of threatening mass shooting

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday and accused of threatening a mass shooting in text messages, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Tristan Scott Wix, 25, of Daytona Beach sent several text messages that said stating he wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever.”

The office says that in another message, Wix texted he wanted to reach 100 victims and had decided on a location. It was unclear who Wix was texting or how deputies obtained the information.

Authorities say Wix was arrested Friday at a supermarket in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of making written threats to kill. The sheriff’s news release says Wix told detectives he didn’t own firearms but was fascinated with mass shootings.

According to authorities, the texts included:

“A school is a weak target."

“I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people from over 3 miles away before I die and I need a spotter (laughing cry face emoji)”

“What you wanna do after the fact, is your own business, if you want to plan to escape we can work on that. But I don't intend on walking away alive, unless I see it fit.”

“Ah well even if you told someone, me saying I wanna do it and think about it is not the same as actually doing it lol. Was kinda hoping someone would come into my life worth not doing it for, for the sake of all those people (laughing cry face emoji). I'm not crazy I just wanna die and I wanna have fun doing it, but I'm the most patient person in the world.”

Deputies said multiple Central Florida law enforcement agencies helped track Wix down to a Winn-Dixie parking lot in Daytona Beach Shores, where he was arrested Friday.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Wix.

