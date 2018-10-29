Floridians will fall back Sunday when daylight saving time ends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The daylight saving time change can be a hassle. But it’s also a bit more confusing for many people in the Sunshine State this year.

Daylight saving time officially ends Sunday, Nov. 4th. And yes, you will need to turn your clocks back this weekend.

Where did the confusion begin?

The passing of the Sunshine Protection Act in March confused many Floridians.

The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent across the country. Getting the law passed in Florida was the first hurdle.But for it to truly become a reality in Florida , under federal law, Congress has to approve it first.

Therefore, people in Florida will get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep as they turn their clocks back this weekend.

When is it time's up for Daylight Saving Time?

Senator Marco Rubio introduced the two bills, one of which would make daylight saving time permanent for Florida. The other makes daylight saving time permanent nationwide. Identical bills have been introduced the House.

READ MORE: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio filing legislation to make change in all 50 states

News4Jax checked with sources in Washington, D.C., and found that even though the bills had been referred to committees, none have advanced.

Congress' ability to act on this is also a race against the clock. Both the House and the Senate will return to session in mid-November.

If none of the bills get passed through both chambers and signed into law by the time Congress adjourns at the end of this year, the bills will have to be reintroduced next year.

One of the things that made the idea of year-round daylight saving time appealing to some is a possible boost in business. The rationale behind this is if it is lighter outside, people tend to stay out longer.

On the same token, some were opposed to it, saying traveling would become a bigger hassle. The reason? No states have independently been able to observe daylight saving year-round.

Even if Congress were to reintroduce its bills next year, Florida's law is grandfathered in. This means it will not have to be reintroduced to Florida lawmakers. The question from here is if Congress will make its move by year's end.

Only time will tell.



