Video: Forklift driver causes entire warehouse to collapse

You know when you a make a mistake and take a quick look around to make sure no one noticed? Well, one forklift driver can only wish that was the case after his faux pas.

Video taken in July 2017 shows warehouse shelves at an unknown location collapsing after the driver slightly nudged one of the racks, according to the Daily Mail.

In just a matter of seconds, the shelves come tumbling down like the poor driver's confidence at the wheel of forklifts in the future.

The report says the driver's condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.