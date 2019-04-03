Former Clay County teacher jailed on sex charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man, identified by the Clay County school district as a former teacher, was arrested last week on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with someone who is 16 or 17 years old, according to Duval County jail records.

Loren Neely, 29, was booked into the jail Friday and ordered held on $250,000 bond, online jail records show.

A Clay County school district spokeswoman told News4Jax on Wednesday that Neely is no longer a teacher at Orange Park Junior High School. The spokeswoman said she was working to gather more information as to why he's not there anymore.

News4Jax has requested the arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.