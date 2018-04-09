Former Jaguar McCree arrested on domestic violence charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jaguars defensive back and one-time assistant secondary coach was arrested in Jacksonville over the weekend on domestic violence charges.

Marlon Tarron McCree, 41, is free on bond following his arrest Saturday on misdemeanor simple assault and felony aggravated battery charges, jail logs show.

Police were called about 7 p.m. after McCree's ex-wife, with whom he shares three children, and another woman hid inside a Bay Street bar, saying he was chasing her, according to his arrest report.

Earlier, she stated, McCree showed up as she left a police substation and then rammed her car as she led him on a high-speed chase through several parking lots in the Regency area.

The women were shaken up but not hurt, according to the report. But the officer noted that damage to the driver's side of their vehicle appeared to back up their story.

McCree was later arrested at home. He told police a friend had been driving his car all day.

Court records show that McCree's ex filed a petition Friday seeking a restraining order against him, citing repeated physical and verbal abuse over the years -- during and after marriage.

Drafted by the Jaguars in 2001, McCree spent two seasons as a safety with the Jaguars followed by stints with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos.

He later rejoined the team as an assistant secondary coach in 2012.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.