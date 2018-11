HONOLULU - HawaiiNewsNow reports that former Jaguars lineman Vince Manuwai, 38, was found dead Sunday morning.

Manuwai was found unresponsive in his Hawaii apartment and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Manuwai in the third round of the NFL draft in 2003 and played for the Jaguars his entire NFL career through 2010.

Foul play is not suspected, according to officials.

