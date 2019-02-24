Former pro golfer arrested in prostitution sting

STUART, Fla. - Former pro golfer and longtime boyfriend of LPGA star Jessica Korda, Johnny DelPrete, was arrested Friday morning in Stuart, Florida, as part of a human trafficking investigation. The arrest is in connection with the same investigation involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

According to a report on TCPalm.com DelPrete was released on $2,500 bond from the Martin County jail Friday afternoon.

Thirty-five others were charged with soliciting prostitution in the sting.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.