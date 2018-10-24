Former Times-Union editor wants to lead violent crime panel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People are demanding answers from Jacksonville leaders in response to the violent crime plaguing the city, including a mass shooting Sunday about a half-mile from TIAA Bank Field.

As a result, the city is forming a panel, called the Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction, in the hopes of coming up with long-term solutions that go beyond arrests and prosecution.

Now, News4Jax is learning about those who have expressed interest in joining the task force. They include Frank Denton, the former editor of The Florida Times-Union, who applied to chair the board.

Eleven people have applied to serve on the panel. Among them are former teachers, current professors at the University of North Florida and Jacksonville University and an assistant public defender.

While City Council President Aaron Bowman initially set a Friday deadline for applications, he has since said he will extend that window until sometime next week.

Council Member Garrett Dennis, a critic of Mayor Lenny Curry's handling of the crime problem, has criticized the panel, saying it's time to come up with solutions besides forming a committee.

