Free children's dental clinic coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dental event in Jacksonville is giving children another reason to smile.

Florida State College at Jacksonville is offering free dental services for children ages 3 to 18.

The services will include free fillings, cleanings and extractions.

Prescreenings are highly recommended in order to reserve an appointment time during the Saturday event.

Prescreening will be held on Thursday, Jan. 31, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The dental event will be held on Saturday, February 2, from 8:00 am - 3:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the FSCJ North Campus at 4501 Capper Road.

For more information, contact the Jacksonville Dental Society here or call (904) 513-8234.

