JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida State College at Jacksonville is holding an active shooter drill at its downtown campus Monday starting at 9 a.m.

The training consists of a series of exercises to prepare the college for an active shooter.

Classes will go on as scheduled but college officials say there will be additional safety personnel. The public is asked to stay away from the campus.

