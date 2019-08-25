Fundraiser held to aid private searches for missing firemen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been eight days since a one-day fishing trip turned into a nightmare for two boaters and their families.

Brian McCluney, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department paramedic, and Justin Walker, a Virginia firefighter, have not been found.

Official searches have been suspended, but some boaters have decided they will continue to search.

On Saturday, a fundraiser happened to help collect money for private searches that will continue until the two firemen are found.

"It's just great to see everything that, just seeing the turnout of the community that really don't know Brian and Justin, but that they've actually stepped out and stepped up to do this is just a great show of outpouring of community," said Ryan Hara of JFRD.

The searches began Aug. 17.

Within days, McCluney's tackle bag had washed ashore, a sign that led to more volunteers searching for the two men.

Official searches were suspended Thursday, but people have come together to keep the searches going.

They believe the men are still alive.

Thousands of dollars have been raised in a couple of days. Now, boaters who want to volunteer will have fuel and other supplies to take the daylong voyage out to sea.

They will not stop searching for the two men.

"We're still holding out faith that he's gonna be found, both of 'em," Hara said. "And we can't wait to see them come back home."

McCluney's family is expected to speak to the public Monday about the search efforts.

"I just think if it were my husband, this just hits really close to home for a lot of us here," Brenna Holechek said. "Especially the firefighter wives out there. This is such a close-knit family. There's nothing like the bond that firefighters have. It's just, it's special. And you know, I think, it's just special. I don't know. I can't explain what's going on, but it's just a really special thing."

