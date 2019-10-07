Meet Gardner Minshew at upcoming event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do you have Minshew Mania?

If so, you could meet the mustache man during a meet and greet!

Strideline Socks & Sports Mania is holding an event where Gardner Minshew II, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, will be meeting fans, signing autographs and taking photos.

Purchasing a ticket ($35) will get one person one pair of Gardner Minshew Strideline NFLPA approved socks and a place in line to have your picture taken with the Legend that is Gardner Minshew.

He will be able to sign T-Shirts, Hats, Socks, and Accessories bought at Sports Mania.

*No outside items will be allowed to be signed such as footballs, helmets, and jerseys*

Date And Time

Wed, October 9, 2019

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM EDT

Location: Sports Mania: 1246 3rd Street South Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Click here to buy tickets.

