Gate gas station opens in the Pavilion at Durbin Park

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - After months of construction, the Gate gas station at the Pavilion at Durbin Park opened early Wednesday morning.

This comes less than two months after the first store at the shopping center opened. As the project pushes forward, more businesses are signing leases.

The Pavilion at Durbin Park is located off of Race Track Road and 9-B in St. Johns.

Gate Petroleum partnered with Gatlin Development to make this happen. The gas station is part of Phase I of the Pavilion. Developers say the majority of the space is already leased.

In addition to the new gas station and a Walmart—many businesses are making plans to set up shop. A 12-screen movie theater is in the works. In a rendering from Gatlin Development, plans show a Mattress Firm, Home Depot, several restaurants, nail salons, care spots and other retail stores will take up space in the Pavilion.

The second phase of the project will include more than a million square feet of mixed-use space, anchored by Bass Pro Shops.

Bartram Market will also be coming to the area. It will be located on the other side of Race Track Road.

