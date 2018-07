To celebrate the release of its new homemade gelato, Peterbrooke Chocolatier is offering free scoops in July!

That's right, every Wednesday in July guests will get one free scoop of Gelato!

Peterbrooke Chocolatier has over ten locations in our area.

Click here to find a location near you.

