'Generator Guy' continuing relief efforts for Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a viral photo of a Jacksonville man at Costco buying 100 generators for people in the Bahamas.

Besides generators, he also bought food, tools and other essentials.

That purchase totaled almost $50,000.

About 6 tons of food in total has been sent over by this man and his friends.

So who is this man?

We will call him "Generator Guy."

"At the end of the day, you would like to say there is a happy ending, and there is really not going to be a happy ending for a long time right now," said the man.

The donor is from Jacksonville, and he wants the islands to have a happy ending through restoration.

He believes that's possible if everyone helps the Bahamas.

"Everybody has different means, so what one person can do and that is all one person can do, and that's what they should be focused on, not trying to do more or less," he said. "Just do what you can do yourself."



Generator Guy says his donations are being sent to the hard-hit islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco.



The Bahamas has been a tourist destination for decades, where many people have experienced some of their greatest moments in life, whether it's been unforgettable vacations, weddings or simply just enjoying the beauty of the islands

Right now, the small islands that have brought joy are filled with sadness. This prays that everyone helps restore these fragile islands caught in the bull's eye of Hurricane Dorian.



If you are wanting to give to the storm victims, click here.



