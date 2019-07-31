1 arrested, 1 sought following parking lot shooting in Kingsland

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Shots were fired during a fight in a parking lot earlier this week, and investigators have arrested one man as they search for another juvenile, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting took place Tuesday at 1711 Laurel Island Parkway, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Detectives with the Kingsland Police Department, the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations responded.

Authorities are still piecing together what happened.

At some point after the shooting, a victim was taken to Southeast Georgia Medical. His or her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said they made one arrest and they've identified a second juvenile male, but he has not been found and criminal warrants have been issued in connection with the shooting.

