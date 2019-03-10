1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Waycross hotel

WARE COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead and another was injured in a double shooting Sunday at the Hampton Inn in Waycross, authorities said.

Multiple agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the shooting. According to the Waycross Police Department, one person died and another has life-threatening injuries.

Few details were immediately released.

A neighbor recalled hearing gunfire and seeing 13 police vehicles at the hotel about 4 a.m., while an employee at a neighboring business said she saw investigators searching for shell casings.

Video recorded by a hotel guest showed a busted window and paramedics at the hotel around the same timeframe.

