1 dead following shooting at Georgia veterans nursing home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed Friday in a shooting at a nursing home for veterans in Augusta, Georgia, according to published reports.

Deputies were called about 11 a.m. to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, not far from Augusta University, where they found one person shot in the parking lot, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

The Richmond County Coroner's Office told WJBF-TV that the shooting victim did not survive. The victim's name was not released.

The incident, which was initially treated as an active shooter, is now believed to have unfolded as a result of a domestic dispute, according to tweets posted by Augusta University.

The shooter remained on the loose as of 12:30 p.m., according to published reports.

