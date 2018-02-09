1 dead following shooting at Georgia veterans nursing home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed Friday in a shooting at a nursing home for veterans in Augusta, Georgia, according to published reports.

Deputies were called about 11 a.m. to the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, not far from Augusta University, where they found one person shot in the parking lot, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

ATTN: ACTIVE SHOOTER AT GEORGIA WAR VETERANS Nursing Home. The suspect is at large. Please shelter in place & stay away from the area. Please stay alert for updates & visit https://t.co/EnqliIsgJA — AUG_Health (@AUG_Health) February 9, 2018

The Richmond County Coroner's Office told WJBF-TV that the shooting victim did not survive. The victim's name was not released.

The incident, which was initially treated as an active shooter, is now believed to have unfolded as a result of a domestic dispute, according to tweets posted by Augusta University.

The shooter remained on the loose as of 12:30 p.m., according to published reports.

UPDATE: It appears that this is a domestic violence targeted attack. Multiple police agencies are responding. We are no longer treating this as an active shooter incident. Expect a heightened police presence in the area. There is no longer a need to shelter in place. — Augusta University (@AUG_University) February 9, 2018

