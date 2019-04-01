10-foot great white shark pings offshore Little St. Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - Miss May, a sub-adult 10-foot white shark, pinged off of Little St. Simons Island in Georgia, OCEARCH said on Monday.

Miss May was the first white shark tagged during OCEARCH's Expedition NASFA. A blood sample was taken from the 10-foot, 2-inch female great white shark since it was off the coast of Mayport.

They attached a tracking device so the shark's movements will be tracked in real time whenever she surfaces.

She was named after Mayport, FL which will be OCEARCH's future home at a joint Jacksonville University and OCEARCH facility.

White shark @MissMay_Shark pinged just a few miles offshore from Little St. Simons Island, GA. It’s been amazing to get so many pings from the newly tagged shark. pic.twitter.com/5734GEi2Y9 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) April 1, 2019

