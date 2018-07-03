12-year-old Brunswick boy shot in head with BB gun

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A 12-year-old boy in Brunswick was critically injured after another boy, also 12, shot him in the head with a BB gun, according to The Brunswick News.

The boy was still in critical condition at a Jacksonville hospital as of Tuesday evening, and the BB was still lodged in his temple, Brunswick police told The Brunswick News. The incident happened Monday afternoon at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The boy accused of firing the BB gun was taken to a youth detention center in Waycross. According to police, both boys knew each other, and adults were in the home at the time of the incident. It's unclear whether the boy knew the BB gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

News4Jax is waiting to receive the incident report from Brunswick police.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.