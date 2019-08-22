2 people arrested in home invasion, Kingsland police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion, according to the Kingsland Police Department.

Officers with the Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff's Office responded Wednesday to an incident on Davis Avenue involving two people who forced entry to a home and assaulted the resident, police said.

Officers were able to find, detain and obtain confessions from people involved as a result of information obtained by dispatchers and the officers' quick response, the Police Department said.

Keenan Clark was arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault, and Alicia Butler was arrested and charged with home invasion, battery and interference with a 911 call, according to the Police Department.

