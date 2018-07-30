$20,000 reward offered in slaying of Fort Stewart soldier's wife

HINESVILLE, Ga. - Army investigators and the FBI are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for tips that help solve the slaying of woman at a military base in Georgia.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command said 24-year-old Abree Boykin was found dead about 8:45 p.m. July 10 at her home on Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah. She was the wife of a soldier who was deployed to South Korea at the time of her death. He was flown home and was being assisted by military authorities.

The Army and the FBI announced the reward in a news release Monday. The cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Boykin's death.

Authorities are also looking for Boykin's black 2018 Honda Accord with Georgia license plate RLQ1762 that was missing from her home when her body was found. Army CID spokesman Chris Grey said investigators think Boykin may have known her killer.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and the victim possibly knew her assailant," Grey said. "We have no reason or evidence to believe that the Fort Stewart community is at further risk related to this tragic death."

The family told WSAV in Savannah that they've received little information from military police.

"They're not even telling us how she was killed and that's one thing that we're trying to figure out, what happened to her. We know that it was a homicide but we want to know how,” Haywood told the television station.

Anyone with information about the car or Boykin's death is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000, email Army.CID.Crime.Tips@mail.mil or call 1-844-Army-CID.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law.

