St. Simons Island sees record-breaking rain

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Coastal Georgia, including Glynn County, is under a flood watch until 7 a.m. Monday.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service Jacksonville tweeted that the St. Simons Island was seeing record-breaking rain totals.

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT DAY: Current Conditions/Interactive Radar | Alerts/Watches/Warnings

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS, St. Simons Island’s rainfall total since midnight was 3.39 inches, making it the new daily record for Dec. 22. The previous daily record was 0.68 inches in 1953.

The NWS said 3.39 inches was also the highest daily rainfall on record for the month of December. The previous record-holder for that was 3.27 inches of rain, which fell on Dec. 15, 1997.

💧Areal view of 24 hour rainfall totals across SE GA & NE FL as of 6 PM ET.



💻You can also view this at https://t.co/NEbF8CWh65 where totals are updated hourly. pic.twitter.com/jEHIDQZK7o — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) December 22, 2019