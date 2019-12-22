St. Simons Island sees record-breaking rain
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Coastal Georgia, including Glynn County, is under a flood watch until 7 a.m. Monday.
On Sunday, the National Weather Service Jacksonville tweeted that the St. Simons Island was seeing record-breaking rain totals.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS, St. Simons Island’s rainfall total since midnight was 3.39 inches, making it the new daily record for Dec. 22. The previous daily record was 0.68 inches in 1953.
The NWS said 3.39 inches was also the highest daily rainfall on record for the month of December. The previous record-holder for that was 3.27 inches of rain, which fell on Dec. 15, 1997.
