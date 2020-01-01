Coroner: Pedestrian hit and killed by Glynn County officer

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A 28-year-old man died Wednesday after a Glynn County police officer hit him around 1:30 am on New Year’s Day at the intersection of Spur and Walkers roads in Brunswick, Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said.

Neu said the victim was walking in the middle of the road.

A friend of the victim told News4Jax he was a young father and the family is now putting the pieces together about what happened. News4Jax is not naming the victim to give authorities time to notify family members.

News4Jax has requested the incident report from the Glynn County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.

We will update this article once we know more.