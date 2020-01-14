Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta caught playing behind the scenes

ATLANTA, Ga. – Ever wonder what the gorillas at Zoo Atlanta do when they go indoors for the night, or before they come outside in the mornings? They play!

“Play behavior is very common among juvenile gorillas, the same way it is with humans,” Zoo Atlanta said on Facebook.

Sisters Andi, age 6, and Mija, age 3, were spotted swinging around and enjoying their time together!

“Play behavior in gorillas can include tickling, wrestling, chasing, spinning, or rolling,” the zoo said.

The video has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.