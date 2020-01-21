Driver charged after BMW leads Georgia deputies on high-speed chase

ST. MARYS, Ga. – A South Florida man remains locked up in the Camden County jail on criminal charges after deputies say he led them on a 130-mph chase in a BMW.

The pursuit happened Jan. 17 after a deputy noticed a silver BMW doing 88 mph in a 70-mph zone in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Camden County, according to a copy of the driver’s arrest report.

Despite pulling over at first, the driver later peeled out and led the deputy on a chase, the report stated. The deputy noted that the vehicle’s speed exceeded 130 mph at times and forced other drivers off the road.

The pursuit came to an end when the BMW stopped on the off-ramp to Woodbine, and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, 36-year-old David Nourmand of Hallandale, faces charges including fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, speeding, and driving on a suspended license.