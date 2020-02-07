61ºF

Georgia

1 in custody after gun found in bookbag at Charlton County school

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Bethune Middle School is located on Little Phoebe Church Road in Folkston
FOLKSTON, Ga. – Administrators said a handgun was recovered in a bookbag Friday at Bethune Middle School and one person was in custody.

“The safety of our students is our first priority,” Superintendent John Lairsey said. “We have no information that indicates there were threats or intent to use the weapon at school. All students are safe and school is operating as normal.”

The incident is investigated by both the school district and law enforcement.

