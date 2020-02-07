60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

60ºF

Georgia

Deputies swarm Waycross factory; at least 2 shot

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Waycross, Ware County
Clayton Homes' Waycross plant is on Industrial Boulevard between Simmons Drive and Fulford Road
Clayton Homes' Waycross plant is on Industrial Boulevard between Simmons Drive and Fulford Road

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County deputies and Waycross police have responded to a report of an active shooter Friday morning at Clayton Homes, a manufactured home factory in Waycross, but the incident is believed to be over.

Early reports are that a man shot a woman at the plant, first outside, then inside.

“As soon as the shots started, everyone started running,” one witness said.

Clayton Homes’ website says it is one of America’s largest homebuilders but doesn’t list the number of employees that work at the company’s Waycross plant but it is believed to be well over 100.

All employees were sent home for the day, according to Rick Head, editor of the Waycross Journal-Herald.

News4Jax is trying to get more details about what happened and has a crew headed to the scene. Return to this story throughout the day for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: