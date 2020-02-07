Deputies swarm Waycross factory; at least 2 shot

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County deputies and Waycross police have responded to a report of an active shooter Friday morning at Clayton Homes, a manufactured home factory in Waycross, but the incident is believed to be over.

Early reports are that a man shot a woman at the plant, first outside, then inside.

“As soon as the shots started, everyone started running,” one witness said.

Clayton Homes’ website says it is one of America’s largest homebuilders but doesn’t list the number of employees that work at the company’s Waycross plant but it is believed to be well over 100.

All employees were sent home for the day, according to Rick Head, editor of the Waycross Journal-Herald.

News4Jax is trying to get more details about what happened and has a crew headed to the scene. Return to this story throughout the day for updates.