Trees, power lines topple as storm blows through Georgia

As storms swept through the south on Thursday bringing rain and wind, parts of Georgia, including Blackshear had trees and power lines that toppled during the high winds.

According to Pierce County officials, the downed trees and power lines were along Highway 203. Gusty winds were also reported in parts of Waycross.

Wind and rain is getting worse here in Waycross. Street lights and banners are swaying. No damage reported at this time. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/bFioZ4rkg0 — Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) February 7, 2020

Elsewhere in Georgia, a tree crashed onto the interstate in Dunwoody, north of Atlanta, crumpling a car but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. Huge trees toppled and snapped in the state’s northwestern Gordon County, smashing a home and blowing roofs off outbuildings.

Students were told to shelter in place while tornado warnings were in effect in the Atlanta suburbs and at the University of Georgia in Athens. Children in the Lawrenceville area huddled in school hallways as the weather moved through.

More than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power across the South, according to poweroutage.us, and the rain was forecast to continue into Friday across much of the region.

Rain and floods from the storm killed at least four people and injured several more across a dozen states.

In Florida, high winds prompted the closure of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge spanning Tampa Bay, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday night from northern Florida up through North Carolina.