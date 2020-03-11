5 new presumed positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Public Health was awaiting confirmation on five additional presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

The additional cases are in Charlton County, Fulton County, and three in Cobb County. All but one person required hospitalization

According to the governor’s office, there are six confirmed cases of the virus in Georgia, and 16 presumptive positive cases.

A patient in Georgia to test positive for the new coronavirus has been isolated on the grounds of Hard Labor Creek State Park, the governor’s office said in a separate news release.

The news release said the patient is from Cherokee County and is isolated in a mobile unit. It said that state public health officials determined a specific part of the park would be best suited for isolation as the patient receives treatment.

According to the governor’s office, the isolated site is closed to public access and closely monitored 24-7 by state law enforcement. Seven emergency mobile units have been deployed to Hard Labor Creek State Park.