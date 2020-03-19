1st confirmed case of coronavirus reported in Glynn County

ALBANY, Ga. – A person in Glynn County has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the first confirmed case of the new virus in that county, according to a news release Wednesday night from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The patient was said to be recovering at home, and the source of that person’s exposure was unknown.

“This is not the news we wanted to hear, but it is not unexpected,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District, said in a statement. “We have been preparing for this. Our hospitals and healthcare providers have been preparing for this.”

As of midnight Thursday, the numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website did not include the Glynn County case. It typically updates numbers daily at noontime.

At noon Wednesday, Georgia had reported 197 cases in the state. Hospital officials said Wednesday that two patients with the new coronavirus have died in a southwest Georgia county.

