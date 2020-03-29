COVID-19 cases in Georgia now over 2,600, additional case in Glynn County

ATLANTA, Ga. – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia increase by more than eight percent overnight , according to numbers released Sunday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Of the now confirmed 2,651 cases in the state, 666, or about 25%, have been hospitalized. As of noontime, there were 80 confirmed deaths in the state.

In Southeast Georgia, there was an additional case in Glynn County, bringing the total number there to eight. There were still five cases in Ware County, two in Camden County, one in Charlton County, one in Clinch County and two in Pierce County.

Fulton County continues to have the highest number of cases, 407, followed by DeKalb with 272 cases and Dougherty -- in Southwest Georgia -- with 239 cases. Dougherty County, where Albany is the county seat, has the most deaths -- 17. Fulton County has 12 deaths and Cobb -- also in the Atlanta area -- has nine.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, 56% were between 18 and 59 years old, 35% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 8% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 48% were female and 48% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 4%.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.